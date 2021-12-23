Cattle trader killed in Netrokona

A cattle trader in Netrokona was strangled to death and was burnt on Tuesday night.

Cattle trader Mojibur Rahman (48), son of late Abbas Ali of the Netrokona Kalmakanda, used to trade in cows at local cattle markets.

Victim's family member alleged that a local moneylender Jonny Mia had a hand in the murder as he was unable to pay interest.

The burnt body of Mojibur Rahman was recovered from Panchgaon area of Rangchati union of the upazila around 12pm on Tuesday.

The victim's family claimed Jonny Mia, 30, a resident of the same village killed Mojibur along with his accomplices. Jonny is a moneylender and also involved in the cattle business.

According to police and local sources, Mojibur left his house for the local Panchgaon market on Tuesday but did not returne home. Later, at around 12 o'clock at night, the locals saw a fire next to Mojibur's house.

Mojibur's elder brother Ataur Rahman went to the spot and saw his brother's body lying in a straw fire. Later, the fire was brought under control with the help of local people and the body was recovered with hands and feet tied.

Netrokona Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munshi, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Mohammad Fakruzzaman Jewel, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalmakanda Police Station Mohammad Abdul Ahad and other senior police officials visited the spot.

The body was sent to the morgue of Netrokona Sadar Hospital for autopsy at around 1.30 pm.

Elder brother of the deceased Ataur Rahman told the media, "His brother used to take money from Jonny Mia in exchange for interest. Recently Mojibur Rahman delayed in paying interest on loan. That's why Jonny threatened to kill his brother on Monday morning."

Mojibur's wife Salma Akhter claimed that Jonny Mia had killed her husband Mojibur.

Johnny Mia had not been found since the incident. His mobile phone was also switched off.

Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munshi told the media, initially it was thought Mojibur was killed and then his body was set on fire.

It has been alleged that a young man named Johnny Mia came to his house and threatened Mojibur to pay three and half lakh taka with interest.

Police is conducting operation to arrest Jony Mia. A case was being prepared till filing of this report.





