BD youth shot dead by BSF at Shibganj

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Azmatpur border in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Ali, 25, son of Abu Taher of Azmatpur-Dolipara. The body was taken away by BSF members.

Local UP member Monirul Islam told the media, "Ibrahim Ali was shot dead by BSF while he was crossing the border at around 2:00pm. BSF members took away his dead body. "

59 BGB Commander Amir Hossain Mollah told the media, "BSF confirmed a Bangladeshi was shot dead at around 2:00am. Dead body was kept at Malda Hospital in India.

Amir Hossain Mollah said, "But we still cannot confirm the identity of the deceased. Whether he is actually a Bangladeshi or not is under investigation. Nothing can be confirmed without proper investigation," he added.





