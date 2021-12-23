Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Over 1 crore urban people migrated to village due to pandemic: Prof Barkat

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

More than one crore people have migrated from urban to rural areas in the country for loss of work and income during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic and 50 per cent of them would not return, said economist Dr Abul Barkat on Wednesday.
He said the number of new types of poverty has increased and marginal, lower middle income groups have been struggling with this type of poverty while the income of the upper-middle-income group has risen despite the pandemic situation.
He was addressing a press conference on the 21st Biennial Conference-2021 of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) at BEA office in Eskato Garden.
Prof Barkat, also president of BEA, said the BEA survey and research found that more than one crore people migrated from urban to village areas losing their survival capital of business or jobs, of which 50 per cent would not go back to the big cities again.
He said there are 6.82 crore workforce in the country of whom 85 per cent are working in informal sector or self-employed and they were hardest-hit by adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic.
He suggested Tk 2 to Tk 3 lakh are given per head to the self-employed people for starting their work or owning small business again to make the economy vibrant.
Criticizing stimulus loan disbursement to the large industries, Prof Barkat said they are capable of surviving while mostly affected small sectors were deprived from stimulus for overlapping documents.
Many big companies have misused the stimulus loan and the small sector entrepreneurs are still rushing at banks for loans to survive. Such behaviour has widened discrimination in the society, he said.
He warned that different forms anarchy will emerge in the country due to widening discrimination and poverty.
The BEA conference is scheduled to be held on December 24-25 at the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh with the theme "Impact of COVID-19 and human Development.'
Noted economist Prof Rehman Sobhan, member of 1st planning commission, will inaugurate the conference as the chief guest.
'Mujib Gold Medal' will be awarded in the conference to Prof Abul Barkat for his extraordinary contribution to economic science.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trade union-CSO platform formed
Dengue: One dies, 70 hospitalized in 24 hrs
Cattle trader killed in Netrokona
BD youth shot dead by BSF at Shibganj
Over 1 crore urban people migrated to village due to pandemic: Prof Barkat
Amar Ekushey Book Fair to begin Feb 1
Husband put on further remand
Woman’s decomposed body found


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft