Amar Ekushey Book Fair to begin Feb 1

Since the COVID-19 pandemic situation is relatively tolerable as of now, the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair is going to begin on February 1 next like traditional ways.

The Bangla Academy authorities have by now a decision to continue the book fair up to the stipulated time of February 28, the period till that, the fair is usually held every year.

The authorities have already taken elaborate programmes to make success the fair coinciding with the theme "Bangabandhu er Jonmo Shotoborsho ebong Swadhinotar Suborno Joyonti (Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu and Golden Jubilee of the Independence)".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, said Director of Bangla Academy and Member Secretary of Ekushey Book Fair Committee Jalaluddin Ahmed.

He expected that the book fair will be held successfully.

He said all pragmatic steps were taken to organise a giant programme on fair premises marking the Birth Centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence. -BSS





