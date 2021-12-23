NUS holds programmes to promote ethics

Nari Unnayan Shakti (NUS) organized an 8-day long discussion and cultural programme aiming to promote tolerance, culture, ethics, norms and values among the students and teachers of 8 schools of Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia district. The programme is supported by Bangladesh UNESCO National Convention and funded by UNESCO Participation Program.

Upazila Nirahi Officer Md Abdul Jobbar was attended as the Chief Guest while Advocate Ezaz Ahmed was present as special guest.

Executive Director of NUS Dr Afroja Parvin and Advisor Sultan Muhammad Razzak were also present the programmes.

