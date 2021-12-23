

Former BSEC commissioner Swapan dies

He breathed his last at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases after he was taken to the hospital in the morning.

Bala was a professor of the Accounting and Information Systems Department of Dhaka University. He joined the Dhaka Stock Exchange as its chief executive officer in 2013.

After completing his tenure in the premier bourse, Bala joined BSEC as a commissioner.

He also served as the treasurer of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB). -UNB









Swapan Kumar Bala, a professor of Dhaka University and former commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), died in the capital Wednesday.He breathed his last at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases after he was taken to the hospital in the morning.Bala was a professor of the Accounting and Information Systems Department of Dhaka University. He joined the Dhaka Stock Exchange as its chief executive officer in 2013.After completing his tenure in the premier bourse, Bala joined BSEC as a commissioner.He also served as the treasurer of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB). -UNB