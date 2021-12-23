Int’l conference on Covid on Jan 19

An international conference on Covid-19, jointly organised by BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health of BRAC University and Bangladesh Health Watch, will begin on January 19. It will continue up to January 21, said a press release.

The virtual conference titled 'Learning for Future Healthcare Systems in Low-and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)' will discuss, debate, and document the experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic across low- and middle-countries (LMIC).

Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General (Planning and Development), DGHS will be present as special guest while and David Nabarro, Special Envoy of WHO Director General is expected to present as the keynote speaker.

The conference aims to bring together national, regional, and global experts from 18 countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand,UK, USA, and Vietnam.







