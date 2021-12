Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman









Prof Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) speaks at a workshop on Sustainable Fertilizer Management organized by Soil Science Department of the university at Old Auditorium on Wednesday. photo: observer