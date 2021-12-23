Video
2 hanging bodies found in city’s Hatirjheel, Mugda

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

Police have recovered two bodies from Hatirjheel and Mugda area in the city.
The body of Md Mehebullah Tousif, 21-year-old student, was found hanging from a ceiling at a five-story building at Mohanagar project in Hatirjheel around 11 pm on Tuesday.
Son of Md Mezbah Uddin of Patuakhali district Tousif was preparing for admission into a Jagannath University in Dhaka.
Md Nazrul Islam, sub-inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station, said Tousif came to Dhaka a week ago to get himself admitted into Jagannath University.
He said the reason behind the suspected suicide will be known after autopsy.
Also on Tuesday, the body of rickshaw puller Md Masum was found in a tin-shed house in Manda of Mugda.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mugda Police Station Ali Ahmed said the body was hanging from the ceiling with a scarf tied around the neck.
The bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsies.    -UNB


