Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Look for alternatives to pesticides

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Dear Sir
With the recent planting of high quality seeds, competition has started to get higher yields in less time. In order to compete in this competition, pesticides are being applied at a high rate. Through which the crop is losing its quality and the soil is losing its fertility. And by eating these crops, people are getting infected with various diseases.

Pesticides toxin helps to kill insects. Apart from agriculture, it is also used in medical, industrial and household activities. In the twentieth century, the use of pesticides as a major regulator has expanded to compete with the increase in agricultural production. Nowadays raw fruits are being cooked with chemical powder. According to experts, excessive use of chemical pesticides enters the human body through various agricultural and animal foods. There is a risk of heart, kidney, liver, nerve, skin etc. diseases. As a result of these diseases, vital organs of the body become crippled.

Therefore, these pesticides should be used in accordance with the regulations. Excessive sale and use of pesticides should be stopped. I hope the concerned authorities will take immediate action in this regard.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Look for alternatives to pesticides
Our world is changing in worrying ways
Sino-US rivalry in the East
Hundi and money laundering: Manmade cancer
Mismanagement in the tourism sector
Abnormal air fare to Middle Eastern countries
Omicron threatens renewed lockdowns
Japan’s ongoing attempts at interference in Taiwan Straits only a pipe dream


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft