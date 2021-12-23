Look for alternatives to pesticides

Dear Sir

With the recent planting of high quality seeds, competition has started to get higher yields in less time. In order to compete in this competition, pesticides are being applied at a high rate. Through which the crop is losing its quality and the soil is losing its fertility. And by eating these crops, people are getting infected with various diseases.



Pesticides toxin helps to kill insects. Apart from agriculture, it is also used in medical, industrial and household activities. In the twentieth century, the use of pesticides as a major regulator has expanded to compete with the increase in agricultural production. Nowadays raw fruits are being cooked with chemical powder. According to experts, excessive use of chemical pesticides enters the human body through various agricultural and animal foods. There is a risk of heart, kidney, liver, nerve, skin etc. diseases. As a result of these diseases, vital organs of the body become crippled.



Therefore, these pesticides should be used in accordance with the regulations. Excessive sale and use of pesticides should be stopped. I hope the concerned authorities will take immediate action in this regard.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab CRID