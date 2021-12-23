Sino-US rivalry in the East

Currently China and USA are having worst relations between them in their history. Scholars are referring tensions between them as another Cold War. The two nations are racing for economic domination of the world.As a result day by day trade war is becoming more complicated between Washington and Beijing.



Political scientists, scholars are referringthis Sino-US conflict as Cold War 2.0.China is very fast building up its influence around Asia and Africa. Asia and Africa arethe most populous region and will be the future consumer of most of the goods produced in the world.So a nation which in future hopes for a strong economy and world domination must have political and economic control over these regions.



China is exactly doing that, taking virtual control of Asia and Africa by making sure that its products are consumed here.Recently China has built good friendship with the Taliban government in Afghanistan.We all know the importance of Afghan geo politics. Afghanistan is a state situated at the crossroads of Central and South Asia.Keeping in mind about Afghanistan's Geo Political importance, China is setting its foot carefully. Where previously USA has frozen Afghan central banks assets of $9.5bn, China at the same time provided Taliban government with necessary loans and aids to continue itssurvival. This year at the end of September when Taliban was facing difficulty in restoring order and Afghan people was in need of emergency food supplies the Chinese government offered $31m of emergency aid to Afghanistan including food supplies and coronavirus vaccines. China is here establishing itself as a humanitarian nation.



China previously criticised USA stating that US troops had wrecked havocon Afghanistan and what the US did in Afghanistan over the past two decades is a textbook example of wanton military intervention and attempts to impose one's own ideology and values on others," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin. On the other hand from Afghanistan's side Taliban officials have described China as Afghanistan's most important partner and hoped for Chinese investment and support to rebuild the country.



The biggest tactics of China to control Asia,Africa in recent times was its Belt and Road initiatives which was officially declared in 2013.BRI will connect more than 60 countries to China which includes many African states also.Africa is very significant for China's commercial interests.Africa is described by International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the world's second fastest growing region. This explains why China have a huge interest in Africa.

Chinese exports to Africa amounted to USD 113 billion dollar in 2019, while imports from Africa reached USD 78 billion; the volumes have been steadily increasing for the past 16 years.In 2019, Chinese exports to North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia) amounted to USD 27 billion, or 23.8 percent of the total to the entire continent, while imports from North Africa reached USD 7 billion.



More than two-thirds of Chinese trade with Africa thus takes place with the countries located in Sub-Saharan Africa. This is a win-win situation for both Africa and China. While trading with China is helping African economy boom, at the same time it is creating strong ally for China in the East.In the modern time the relations between China and Africa started in 1911 when Sun Yat-Sen was elected provisional president of the Republic of China.But after Communist party came in power in 1949 lead by Mao Zedong the relationship between the two countries improved.



Africa's 3.5 percent urbanization rate is the fastest in the world.But as Africa is developing, this development is leading them into debt crisis.Same also Belt and road initiatives could increase the risk of debt crisis. Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Montenegro, Pakistan and Tajikistan - are among the poorest in their respective regions and will owe more than half of all their foreign debt to China, an article from the Guardian says.



So these kinds of tactics by China for economic domination of the East is surely becoming a headache for USA. USA doesn't want to lose itsdominance over these regions. As a result USA is also tackling China with military and economic strategies.Recently to tackle Chinese domination in Africa U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured three nation in Africa. The first nation he toured is Kenya.



There he joined Kenya's foreign minister in calling for a ceasefire in Ethiopia.He toured Kenya,Nigeria and Senegal in a five days trip. With the tour of Blinken it surely can be said that America is back on the game in the African region. Blinken is representing here Joe Biden's 'America is back' policy. USA is here looking forward to strengthen ties with Africa on the face of Chinese economic domination.



Previously USA has made alliances like QUAD and AUKUS.Though QUAD lost its charm as AUKUS pact appeared among US,Britain and Australia. The reason for making alliance like QUAD, AUKUS is to tackle China in the South China Sea and Asia Pacific region.With the agreement in AUKUS USA is helping Australia with technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.



These nuclear powered submarines will give security to US maritime interests in the Indo Pacific. In 2019 $1.9 trillion worth of U.S. trade passed through this region. This year, 42 percent of the world's exports and 38 percent of global imports are expected to pass through this region, according to a UN report.In recent times USA and China have met in great rivalry in the status quo of Taiwan.



Recently Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have met in a virtual conference. The summit was called to ease tensions between the two nations.But it seems tensions have quietly risen as Xi Jinping warned Biden about playing with fire on Taiwan. He added whoever plays with fire would get burnt.



So all the above circumstances lead us to the opinion that the complications between China-USrelationshipsare worsening day by day.Relationship between them will get more complicated in future which will affect international politics, international trade very deeply.

MD Ishtiak Hossain is a student of Department of International Relations, University of Rajshahi







