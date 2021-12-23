

Mismanagement in the tourism sector



Educational institutions are usually closed in December and due to the favourable weather conditions, tourists are eager to visit the tourist spots and they want to travel there with ease. Every year in this month, many tourists from the country visit different countries of the world including neighboring India but this year it is not possible due to Corona. So the country's tourist centres are overcrowded and this opportunity is being taken by some unscrupulous businessmen which is putting the tourism industry in more danger.



A large number of tourists flocked to Cox's Bazar in December this year, and those involved in tourism have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled the cost of the hotel, including food, which again puts the tourism business in the face of sharp criticism. Tourists have many complaints about the country's tourism industry and its tourist centers, and the country's tourism industry is not yet prosperous in that sense. If tourists are harassed step by step in tourist centers, they will no longer be interested in going there, which may further delay the country's tourism industry.



Individuals associated with tourism are showing lame excuses that they have suffered huge losses due to the corona epidemic and are trying to make up. It is a fact that the tourism sector has suffered a lot due to the corona epidemic but it is not at all desirable to say that the mentality of compensating the tourists by taking them hostage and extorting extra money has been noticed.



Bangladesh is a queen of beauty and tourism industry is a huge potential sector but this sector is still neglected and budget allocation in this sector is very limited. Tk3688 crore has been allocated in the budget for the civil aviation and tourism sector in FY 2020 21. The allocation for this sector has been increased by Tk 262 crore as compared to last year but it is also very inadequate compared to the demand.



In this sector, 80 per cent of the total allocation in the budget is spent on the civil aviation sector and Tk 725 crore is allocated to other sectors including tourism. To keep the tourism business afloat, experts have come up with a number of tips, including formulating easy lending policies and increasing insurance coverage. The tourism industry of a country plays a huge role in the economy of that country and the tourism industries of Bangladesh have the opportunity to play a huge role in the economy but in order to get that opportunity authority must make managerial development including infrastructural development of tourism industry.



About 100 crore people travel around the world and in order to attract foreign tourists, the domestic tourism industry must be of international standard. Otherwise foreign tourists will not be interested in coming to this country. There is no exact figure of how many people travel all the year round in the country and even there is no tourist information repository in Bangladesh so it is necessary to keep a close eye on these issues.



The tourism sector, on the one hand, has the limitation of new financing, on the other hand, infrastructural weaknesses. It prevents the tourism industry from moving forward in that way. The first thing that is needed to develop the tourism industry is to improve the communication system and eliminate the anarchy in the transport sector.



Due to extreme mismanagement on the highways of Bangladesh, there are constant traffic jams due to which tourists have to spend hours on the roads. When tourists arrive at tourist destinations after suffering a lot, they still do not find a beautiful environment there because the people associated with tourism abuse them and those who have to buy everything at high prices do not even get full cooperation and support.



Bangladesh has very few tourist centres where women can roam freely but there are many tourist spots where tourists are not interested in taking women. Cox's Bazar is the only place in Bangladesh where the security arrangements for women are quite good. Besides, other tourist centres in the country do not have security measures in the same sense.



According to the Bangladesh Tourism Board, about 4 million people are involved in this tourism business and 1.5 crore people are directly or indirectly dependent on this tourism business and their livelihood depends on it. But in the last two years, due to the corona epidemic, the tourism sector has lost about Tk 15,000 crore and a huge number of people have become unemployed.



And because of this, the tourism industry has lagged far behind, but with the decline of the Corona, the sector has begun to regain its vitality. But the people associated with the tourist centres are taking the tourists hostage and extorting money by trickery and deceit is not desirable at all and it must be strictly controlled and the government must take exemplary initiative in this regard.



We all hope that the country's tourism industry will be more prosperous and play an important role in the country's economy and that the people involved in tourism will be much better. In order to develop the tourism industry, it is necessary to increase the budget allocation, improve the communication system and increase the infrastructure in the tourist centers and at the same time change the mentality of the people in the tourist centers.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment













