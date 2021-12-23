

Abnormal air fare to Middle Eastern countries



As many as 7.5 million of Bangladesh's 10 million overseas workers are stationed in the Middle East. Now the market has been opened up and many expatriates who were came back from Middle eastern countries are trying to go back to their workplaces. Outbound migrant workers are the key contributor to our economy. Charging higher on them, harassing them in the airports, and leaving their issues unattended are tantamount to ignoring their immense contributions. The air ticket syndicate must be busted for the sake of the economy, and for upholding the country's image.



It is an unholy nexus that involves local and foreign airlines in the entire process. The curtail is strong. Until and unless the airfares are not brought down to a reasonable level, it will be increasingly difficult for these poor people to go to their working destinations.



Members of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies alleged that a syndicate (curtail) is blocking all air tickets and charging abnormal high prices from the expatriates. "The real price of one-way ticket from Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Tk40,000, but it is sold by the syndicate at more than Tk 90,000," said Md Fakhrul Islam--former Treasurer of BAIRA on 8th December 2021. He urges the government to take immediate actions to protect the migrant workers. The fare from Bangladesh to the countries in the Middle East is unreasonably high comparing with the neighbouring India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.



They said, "The fare from Dhaka to Riyadh for a six hours journey is Tk 80,000 to Tk 90 thousand, whereas, from Dhaka to New Yurok for a 23 hour journey-it is Tk 65 thousand only. It is really surprising. Biman is national career and some other airlines, who operate flights to Middle Eastern destinations are Emirate, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Oman Air, US Bangla Airlines, Salam Air etc. The Bangladesh Pilgrims and Hajji Welfare Council on 19th December said some errant agencies have been charging extra on the Middle East-bound air ticket in collusion with Biman Sales Office in Motijheel.



A few days ago, the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) stated, Airlines are imposing extra fares on expatriates at will. It does not appear that any agency is monitoring the situation." Of course, the price of tickets can increase due to increasing demand. However, the recent spike in airfares has crossed all limits.



Quite interestingly, such a phenomenal hike in airfares has not been observed in neighbouring countries. The fare for the Colombo-Riyadh route is Tk 38,000, while for the Kathmandu-Riyadh route, it is around Tk 45,000. The airfare for the Mumbai-Riyadh route is around Tk 32,000. These figures speak volumes and clearly indicate that something is rotten in the sector.



Air tickets from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to the Middle-Eastern countries cost between Tk20,000 and Tk30,000 but Bangladeshis have to pay around Tk75,000-95,000 for the same destination. It costs around Tk 13,500 to fly to Riyadh from Kolkata and around Tk 17,000 to Dubai from Mumbai, said Fakhrul Islam, president of the Recruiting Agency Welfare Organization of Bangladesh. A migrant worker in Nepal spends Tk 35,000 to fly to Riyadh and Tk 20,000 to go to Dubai while it costs between Tk 39,000 and Tk 43,000 to fly to Riyadh from Sri Lanka, he said. Meanwhile, a six-hour journey from Dhaka to Riyadh costs Tk80,000-90,000. But a 23-hour journey from Dhaka to New York costs only Tk65,000.



Manpower recruiting agencies claimed that migration costs have increased owing to high ticket prices. Now, an aspirant migrant needs Tk2-2.60 lakh to go to Saudi Arabia with a working visa. The migration cost has increased by around Tk50,000 due to high ticket prices," said Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, immediate-past general secretary to the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira). Even some Ministers are also concerned of the situation. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on December 18, 2021 said he had sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on high air fares to the Middle East amid widespread outcry among expatriate workers, according to newspaper report.



According to media reports, the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry recently wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, asking it to reduce airfares for flights to Middle Eastern countries amid demands from recruiting agencies to reduce fares for migrant workers. Minister gave a demi official (DO) letter to the inter-ministerial meeting to address the issue.



Bangladesh risks losing its labour market in the Middle East due to the high cost of air tickets. Manpower recruiters demanded a high-level investigation to identify the 'syndicate' or curtail, which was responsible for the present crisis of air flights and increasing airfares. They also suggested forming a high-powered regulatory board from the Prime Minister Office to check the 'ticket syndicate' and stop malpractices regarding airfares. It appears the air ticket syndicate (curtail) is above any law, making nuisance and taking advantage of not being monitored properly by any regulatory agency. The cartel has been charging exorbitantly on the Middle East-bound passengers, be they are migrant workers or pilgrims.



The issue may be an offence under section 15 and 16 of Competition Act, 2012.News reports indicates that due to high demand the airlines charging high price, it may be treated as price fixing which are the ingredients of Cartel and Abuse of Dominant position. The relevant information indicates that the current issue is a serious competition issue, so as a market regulator BCC may start inquiry/investigation and interim order. I shall submit further supporting documents and paper during hearing on this matter.



There are some case references of punishment of Airlines for curtail to increase of fare in EU and India. The Competition Commission imposed very high penalty on Airlines involved in the curtail. As a Legal Economist, newspaper columnist and conscious citizen, I am writing to draw your kind attention. I presume there is a price fixing and curtail of few Airlines and felt my responsibility to file the complaint to safeguard interest of poor wage earners who in major contributor to our foreign currency reserve. It has greater national interest.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist









Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bangladeshi migrant workers in the Middle East have faced a myriad of adversities such as unemployment, short working hours, isolation, poor quality of living, and mental pressure while their dependents at home are facing financial crisis due to the limited or reduced cash flow from their working relatives. Many of them were forced to return home. And just as Middle Eastern economies are opening up again and Bangladeshi workers have begun going to their workplaces with the waning of the coronavirus, their airfare has been soared unreasonably high.As many as 7.5 million of Bangladesh's 10 million overseas workers are stationed in the Middle East. Now the market has been opened up and many expatriates who were came back from Middle eastern countries are trying to go back to their workplaces. Outbound migrant workers are the key contributor to our economy. Charging higher on them, harassing them in the airports, and leaving their issues unattended are tantamount to ignoring their immense contributions. The air ticket syndicate must be busted for the sake of the economy, and for upholding the country's image.It is an unholy nexus that involves local and foreign airlines in the entire process. The curtail is strong. Until and unless the airfares are not brought down to a reasonable level, it will be increasingly difficult for these poor people to go to their working destinations.Members of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies alleged that a syndicate (curtail) is blocking all air tickets and charging abnormal high prices from the expatriates. "The real price of one-way ticket from Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Tk40,000, but it is sold by the syndicate at more than Tk 90,000," said Md Fakhrul Islam--former Treasurer of BAIRA on 8th December 2021. He urges the government to take immediate actions to protect the migrant workers. The fare from Bangladesh to the countries in the Middle East is unreasonably high comparing with the neighbouring India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.They said, "The fare from Dhaka to Riyadh for a six hours journey is Tk 80,000 to Tk 90 thousand, whereas, from Dhaka to New Yurok for a 23 hour journey-it is Tk 65 thousand only. It is really surprising. Biman is national career and some other airlines, who operate flights to Middle Eastern destinations are Emirate, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Oman Air, US Bangla Airlines, Salam Air etc. The Bangladesh Pilgrims and Hajji Welfare Council on 19th December said some errant agencies have been charging extra on the Middle East-bound air ticket in collusion with Biman Sales Office in Motijheel.A few days ago, the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) stated, Airlines are imposing extra fares on expatriates at will. It does not appear that any agency is monitoring the situation." Of course, the price of tickets can increase due to increasing demand. However, the recent spike in airfares has crossed all limits.Quite interestingly, such a phenomenal hike in airfares has not been observed in neighbouring countries. The fare for the Colombo-Riyadh route is Tk 38,000, while for the Kathmandu-Riyadh route, it is around Tk 45,000. The airfare for the Mumbai-Riyadh route is around Tk 32,000. These figures speak volumes and clearly indicate that something is rotten in the sector.Air tickets from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to the Middle-Eastern countries cost between Tk20,000 and Tk30,000 but Bangladeshis have to pay around Tk75,000-95,000 for the same destination. It costs around Tk 13,500 to fly to Riyadh from Kolkata and around Tk 17,000 to Dubai from Mumbai, said Fakhrul Islam, president of the Recruiting Agency Welfare Organization of Bangladesh. A migrant worker in Nepal spends Tk 35,000 to fly to Riyadh and Tk 20,000 to go to Dubai while it costs between Tk 39,000 and Tk 43,000 to fly to Riyadh from Sri Lanka, he said. Meanwhile, a six-hour journey from Dhaka to Riyadh costs Tk80,000-90,000. But a 23-hour journey from Dhaka to New York costs only Tk65,000.Manpower recruiting agencies claimed that migration costs have increased owing to high ticket prices. Now, an aspirant migrant needs Tk2-2.60 lakh to go to Saudi Arabia with a working visa. The migration cost has increased by around Tk50,000 due to high ticket prices," said Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, immediate-past general secretary to the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira). Even some Ministers are also concerned of the situation. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on December 18, 2021 said he had sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on high air fares to the Middle East amid widespread outcry among expatriate workers, according to newspaper report.According to media reports, the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry recently wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, asking it to reduce airfares for flights to Middle Eastern countries amid demands from recruiting agencies to reduce fares for migrant workers. Minister gave a demi official (DO) letter to the inter-ministerial meeting to address the issue.Bangladesh risks losing its labour market in the Middle East due to the high cost of air tickets. Manpower recruiters demanded a high-level investigation to identify the 'syndicate' or curtail, which was responsible for the present crisis of air flights and increasing airfares. They also suggested forming a high-powered regulatory board from the Prime Minister Office to check the 'ticket syndicate' and stop malpractices regarding airfares. It appears the air ticket syndicate (curtail) is above any law, making nuisance and taking advantage of not being monitored properly by any regulatory agency. The cartel has been charging exorbitantly on the Middle East-bound passengers, be they are migrant workers or pilgrims.The issue may be an offence under section 15 and 16 of Competition Act, 2012.News reports indicates that due to high demand the airlines charging high price, it may be treated as price fixing which are the ingredients of Cartel and Abuse of Dominant position. The relevant information indicates that the current issue is a serious competition issue, so as a market regulator BCC may start inquiry/investigation and interim order. I shall submit further supporting documents and paper during hearing on this matter.There are some case references of punishment of Airlines for curtail to increase of fare in EU and India. The Competition Commission imposed very high penalty on Airlines involved in the curtail. As a Legal Economist, newspaper columnist and conscious citizen, I am writing to draw your kind attention. I presume there is a price fixing and curtail of few Airlines and felt my responsibility to file the complaint to safeguard interest of poor wage earners who in major contributor to our foreign currency reserve. It has greater national interest.M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist