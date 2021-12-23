Re-dredging of Dabnar Khal begins



Subarnachar UNO Chaiti Sorbabidya speaking at the inaugural function of re-dredging of the Dabnar Khal at Uttar Char Mahiuddin on Tuesday. photo: observer

The re-dredging was inaugurated by Subarnachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Chaiti Sorbabidya at a function held in Uttar Char Mahiuddin Village of Charjubli Union on Tuesday morning. It was organized by the BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation)-Noakhali District.

