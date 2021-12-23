Seven killed in road mishaps in six dists

Seven people including two women have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bhola, Manikganj, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Noakhali and Mymensingh, in three days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A retired member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was killed in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khaleque, 65, son of late Mozzam Haque, was a resident of Ward No. 5 Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Khaleque went out of the house for the bazaar in the morning.

At around 10am, a brick-laden trolley hit him at Naimuddi Bazar on the Guingarhat-Daulatkhan Road, which left the retired BGB member dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the trolley but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum, 58, wife of late Siddique Mia, a resident of Mushuri Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Selfie Paribahan' ran over her in Mushuri area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway while she was walking in the morning like every other day. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Barangail Highway Police Outpost Inspector Riyad Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Latifa Begum, wife of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Kamarpara Village in the upazila. She was the mother of two children.

The deceased's husband Jahangir Alam said he along with his wife Latifa and son Al Amin was going to Rajshahi at dawn to meet his daughter who stays there for education purpose.

However, they took a battery-run auto-van to go to Birampur Railway Station first.

At one stage, the auto-van turned turtle in front of Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Gate as its drive lost control over the steering, which left three people injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Latifa dead.

Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man has been killed when a truck and a bus were collided head-on in Puthia Upazila of the district on Monday.

The accident took place in Belpukur Bharuapara area in the evening that also left six people injured.

The deceased was identified as Khoaj Ali, 45, son of Md Jalal, a resident of Palpara Village in the upazila. He was the assistant of the bus driver.

Local sources said a truck collided with a Natore-bound passenger-laden bus in the area, leaving seven people injured.

Being informed, firefighters from Puthia Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to scene, rescued the injured, and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Khoaj Ali was declared dead at the RMCH on arrival.

Puthia Fire Service and Civil Defence Official Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed in a road accident in South Africa on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Jafar Ahmed, 32, son of Rakiat Ullah of Ghatla Village under Qadirpur Union in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali, and Aminul Islam, 30, of Dhaka. Jafar Ahmed worked as a wholesale trader there.

Qadirpur Union Parishad (UP) Ward No. 3 Member Md Jahirul Islam said a vehicle carrying the duo turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Gorges Boffat West area of Western Cape State in the afternoon, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP member added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Avi Raihan Sabbir, 29, son of late Abu Raihan, a resident of Purba Mailkanda Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Avi Raihan Sabbir went to attend a programme in Durgapur Upazila of Netrakona District on Sunday.

However, he was returning home from there riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle in Khalishaura Rail Crossing area on the Jaria-Shyamganj Road in at around 12am on Monday, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







