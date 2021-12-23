Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

27 rebel AL leaders expelled in two districts

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondents

A total 27 leaders of Awami League (AL) have been expelled on Monday for declaring selves as rebel candidates in the upcoming union parishad (UP) polls in two districts- Jhenidah and Rajshahi.
JHENIDAH:  Fifteen local leaders of AL were expelled in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming UP polls.
The UP election is scheduled to be held on January 5 next year.
The expulsion order was signed by the upazila unit AL Convener Motiar Rahman Bishwas and Joint Convener Sarwar Jahan Badshah.
They were served a show-cause notice and repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election. But, they did not listen, said a press release.
Later, the upazila AL leaders took the decision to cast them out from the party for breaching the party discipline, the release added.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Twelve AL leaders have been expelled from the party as they declared selves as rebel candidates in the upcoming UP polls in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
Upazila AL President Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, confirmed the matter while addressing a meeting of the Upazila AL Executive Committee held at Saleha Building Cold Storage auditorium on Monday.
Engineer Enamul Haque said that there is no shortage of qualified leaders in the AL to replace the expelled leaders.
He urged all to work together for the victory of the party candidate of AL in the upcoming UP polls.
Of the expelled, Basupara UP Incumbent Chairman Alhaj Abdul Jabbar Mandal, Nardash Union AL President Master Abdur Rashid, Mozammel Haque of Kacharikoalipara Union, Hamirkutsa Union AL General Secretary and current Chairman Anwar Hossain and Union AL Vice-president Shafin have been fired from party posts for life.
The fifth phase of UP polls will be held in the upazila on January 5 next year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-dredging of Dabnar Khal begins
Seven killed in road mishaps in six dists
27 rebel AL leaders expelled in two districts
Objective journalism to establish just society underscored
Two drug addicts jailed
Dinajpur shivers in cold
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 2 dists
Five more die of corona at RMCH


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft