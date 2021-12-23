27 rebel AL leaders expelled in two districts

A total 27 leaders of Awami League (AL) have been expelled on Monday for declaring selves as rebel candidates in the upcoming union parishad (UP) polls in two districts- Jhenidah and Rajshahi.

JHENIDAH: Fifteen local leaders of AL were expelled in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming UP polls.

The UP election is scheduled to be held on January 5 next year.

The expulsion order was signed by the upazila unit AL Convener Motiar Rahman Bishwas and Joint Convener Sarwar Jahan Badshah.

They were served a show-cause notice and repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election. But, they did not listen, said a press release.

Later, the upazila AL leaders took the decision to cast them out from the party for breaching the party discipline, the release added.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Twelve AL leaders have been expelled from the party as they declared selves as rebel candidates in the upcoming UP polls in Bagmara Upazila of the district.

Upazila AL President Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, confirmed the matter while addressing a meeting of the Upazila AL Executive Committee held at Saleha Building Cold Storage auditorium on Monday.

Engineer Enamul Haque said that there is no shortage of qualified leaders in the AL to replace the expelled leaders.

He urged all to work together for the victory of the party candidate of AL in the upcoming UP polls.

Of the expelled, Basupara UP Incumbent Chairman Alhaj Abdul Jabbar Mandal, Nardash Union AL President Master Abdur Rashid, Mozammel Haque of Kacharikoalipara Union, Hamirkutsa Union AL General Secretary and current Chairman Anwar Hossain and Union AL Vice-president Shafin have been fired from party posts for life.

