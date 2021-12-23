Objective journalism to establish just society underscored



KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, as chief guest, addressing the Wadudur Rahman Panna Sangabadikata Smriti Padak distribution ceremony in Khulna Press Club on Wednesday. photo: observer

'We always welcome constructive criticism in the media side by side journalists should publish development story in both national and regional newspapers and other media,' he was speaking as chief guest while distributing Wadudur Rahman Panna Sangabadikata Smriti Padak distribution ceremony at Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium in Khulna Press Club.

The mayor distributed cash and crest to local three best journalists of regional newspapers for thier investigative news published in local newspapers. They are Aminul Islam of Somoyer Khabor, Hasan Himaloy of Daily Purbanchal and Alamgir Hannan of Ajker Tathya.

Earlier, a-five member jurry board recommended three local journalists for their best investigative report.

Panna, former president of Khulna Press Club and editor of the Daily Janmobhumi, died of coronavirus last year. Three local journalists in the regional newspapers will get crest and Taka 10,000 each for their best performance in investigative journalism.

As part of a deed between Khulna Press Club and Wadudur Rahman Panna, owner of Zohora Khatun Kinder Garten School, in 2018, the award distribution has begun last year.

Chaired by Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, President of Zohora Khatun Directory Board Md Abul Kalam Azad addressed the event as special guest. Assistant Prof of Mass Communication and Journalism Department Md Shariful Islam, ex-president Mokbul Hossain Mintu, General Secretary Hasan Ahmed Molla, among others, spoke at the programme.







