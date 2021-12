KURIGRAM, Dec 22: A mobile court in the district sentenced two drug addicts to one month imprisonment on Sunday.

Executive Magistrate and Additional Commissioner (Land) Bimal Chakma conducted the court and sentenced Jihadul Islam, 32, and Shafiqul Islam, 42, to one month imprisonment.

Earlier, a team of DNC arrested them from Shimulbari Jotindra Narayan area.