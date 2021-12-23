Dinajpur shivers in cold

DINAJPUR, Dec 22: The inhabitants of the district are shivering in extreme cold as temperature here dropped further to 9.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning.

"The temperature is recorded at around 9 am which was the lowest than past few days," said Dinajpur Met Office In-Charge Tofazzal Hossain.

The cold wave intensifies more at night in comparison of days, the official added.

The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially to poor people, in the area. Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases.

Many of them were seen to keep themselves warm by burning tyres, straws and papers. Poor people here are the worst victims of the cold.









