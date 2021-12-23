Video
Thursday, 23 December, 2021
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor girl and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Barishal, in three days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Sabuj Mia, 35, son of Ichhamuddin, was a resident of Char Shakchura Village under Panchbhag Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sabuj Mia hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon following a family quarrel.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Mausumi confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A minor girl and a housewife allegedly committed suicide in Bakerganj and Gaurnadi upazilas of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Fatema Akter, 11, was a student of class five while housewife Jahanara Begum, 45, was identified as wife of Enayet Khandakar of Shawta Village in Bakerganj Upazila. She was a mother of five children.
On Sunday night, police of Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) recovered the body of Fatema from Village Maguramadaripur Village at Khanjapur Union of Gaurnadi Upazila. Later it was sent to SBMCH (Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital) morgue for an autopsy report.
Housewife committed suicide by taking pesticide due to a family feud. She was admitted to SBMCH on Sunday night. She died early Monday.
Her relatives said, Jahanara begum killed self because of torture by her Husband.
Two unnatural death cases were filed with two PSs.


