Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:21 AM
Home Countryside

Five more die of corona at RMCH

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 22: Five more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.
Two more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said both the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Natore districts.
Some 23 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Earlier, three more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.


