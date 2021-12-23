Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Tangail, Narayanganj and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a young man in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Golam Rabbi, 22, son of Mokhlesur Dewan, a resident of Pakulya Paschimpara Village under Jamurki Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Police and local sources said Golam Rabbi left Pakulya along with three passengers in his auto-rickshaw at around 9:45pm on Tuesday. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body in Bhatgram Paschimpara Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, Golam Rabbi's auto-rickshaw could not be found anywhere immediately.

Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Gias Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and filing of a case is underway in this conection.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could be known yet.

Police sources said locals spotted the body tying in a big sack in Kanchpur area on the bank of the Shitalakshya River in the afternoon and informed to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanchpur Naval PS Humayan Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken after investigation in this connection.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a bush in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Riyad, 9, son of Dalim Mia, a resident of Jamalpur Village under Champaknagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Riyad went out of the house to perform Magrib prayer at a local mosque, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body at a bush on the bank of a pond owned by Shaheen Member in Gopalpur Village at around 6pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, his mobile phone was not found at the scene.

The family members suspect that someone might have killed him before snatching his mobile phone.

Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the incident.









