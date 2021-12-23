Video
Thrust on preventing pollution to ensure agri-environment

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent

A seminar on 'Climate change impact on agriculture' going on at the DAE office in Sadar Upazila of Pabna District on Tuesday morning.

PABNA, Dec 22: The speakers at a seminar urged all concerned to take effective measures to prevent all kinds of pollution so that the agriculture can be expanded in a healthy environment.
They were speaking at the seminar on 'Climate change impact on agriculture' held in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The discussion reviews the possible impacts of climate change on the aquatic environment.
The speakers elaborated the current situation of climate change and its impact on agriculture. They also presented outlines on what to do to save agriculture under the present circumstances.
The district agriculture information service organised the discussion at the office of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).
Deputy Director of the DAE in Pabna Md Mizanur Rahman presided over the programme while Principal of Agricultural Training Institute in Ishwardi Masudur Rahman presented the keynote paper.
Among others, Principal Scientific Officer of Soil Resource Development Institute here Md Faruque Hossain, and Scientific Officer of Pulses Research Centre Dr Altaf Hossain spoke.


