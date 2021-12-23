SIBL gets new Chairman, MD



Md. Mahbubul Alam Zafar Alam

Prior to join SIBL as Chairman, Md. Mahbubul Alam served First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) as advisor and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) as MD and CEO.

He started his career at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. as Probationary Officer in 1984 and became MD and CEO of the Bank.

In his long 37 years banking career,he achieved numerous accolades and milestones including 'Best Emerging CEO in Islamic Banking-2018' and 'CEO of the Year-2019' award in World Islamic Banking conferred by UK-based Cambridge International Financial Advisory.

He completed B. Com. (Hons) and M.Com. in Marketing from University of Dhaka. He is a graduate in Finance of International Trade (FIT) from Business School of Ireland. He also obtained Professional Doctoral Certificate in Banking from European International University, Paris.

He is member of ICC Standing Committee for Banking Technique and Practice, ICC, Paris, Bangladesh Chapter.

Prior to join SIBL as MD and CEO, Zafar Alam served Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited as Additional Managing Director and Social Islami Bank Limited too as Deputy Managing Director.

Zafar Alamstarted his career at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. as Probationary Officer in 1992 and performed in different capacities at the Bank. In his 30-year banking career, he served six important branches of Dhaka as Manager, Head of Human Resource Wing and Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), and other important positions at the Bank.



