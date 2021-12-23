

Padma Bank opens ICT division

The ICT Division has modernized itself to further expand the quality of customer service and started their operations on a large scale in Mirpur, says a press release.

The division has its own office to further enhance the quality of all digital services including call center, card division, internet banking, Padma Wallet, i-Banking.

Md Ehsan Khasru, Padma Bank's Managing Director and CEO officially inaugurated the office in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function, he said that the Division of ICT (IT) is now responsible for securing banking and financial transactions worth hundreds of crores in the hands of the customers. They have worked hard, that is why their own office has been set up so that they can serve the customers with ease. In future we will launch a digital branch under their supervision. During inaugural, Ehsan Khasru gave required guidelines to the officers and employees of the Information and Communication Technology Department. Muzahidul Islam Head of Internal Control and Compliance Division, VP and Deputy Head of ICTD Mosharraf Hossain Khan, head of the General Service Division Harun-ur-Rashid and other senior officials of the organization were also present in the occasion.

The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.















