Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business Events

Padma Bank opens ICT division

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Padma Bank opens ICT division

Padma Bank opens ICT division

With the announcement of launching Digital Branch in the nearest future, the new premises of Information and Communication Technology Division of Padma Bank has officially started its journey.
The ICT Division has modernized itself to further expand the quality of customer service and started their operations on a large scale in Mirpur, says a press release.
The division has its own office to further enhance the quality of all digital services including call center, card division, internet banking, Padma Wallet, i-Banking.
Md Ehsan Khasru, Padma Bank's Managing Director and CEO officially inaugurated the office in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function, he said that the Division of ICT (IT) is now responsible for securing banking and financial transactions worth hundreds of crores in the hands of the customers. They have worked hard, that is why their own office has been set up so that they can serve the customers with ease. In future we will launch a digital branch under their supervision. During inaugural, Ehsan Khasru gave required guidelines to the officers and employees of the Information and Communication Technology Department. Muzahidul Islam Head of Internal Control and Compliance Division, VP and Deputy Head of ICTD Mosharraf Hossain Khan, head of the General Service Division Harun-ur-Rashid and other senior officials of the organization were also present in the occasion.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL gets new Chairman, MD
Padma Bank opens ICT division
Arif Quadri, new MD of UCB
BKB gets Ismail Hossain as new MD
BD makes great strides in financial inclusion in 50 yrs
EU backs 2.5b euro restructuring of TAP Air Portugal
UPS Airlines orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets
Postponed WEF to remain in Davos: Chief


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft