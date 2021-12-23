Video
Thursday, 23 December, 2021
Arif Quadri, new MD of UCB

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Arif Quadri

Arif Quadri

Arif Quadri has been appointed as the Managing Director of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB). Prior to that, he was serving the Bank as Additional Managing Director, says a press release.
Quadri with a vast experience in different sectors of banking over 37 years started his career as "Probationary Officer" in the then Arab Bangladesh Bank Limited in 1984.
He has worked in branches and Head Office divisions in different banking roles like Head of Human Resources Management Division, supervisory roles as CAMLCO, Chief Risk Officer, Head of Internal Control and Compliance Division, Chief Operating Officer etc in AB Bank Limited, Al Baraka Bank Limited, ONE Bank Limited, Meghna Bank Limited and Premier Bank Limited.
He served as a director on the board of IIDFC (Non Banking Financial Institution) in Bangladesh. He was the secretary general of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh. Along with the role of Managing Director of UCB, Arif Quadri is also contributing as Chairman of UCB Asset Management Limited.
He completed his graduation with Honours and post-graduation in Economics from Jahangirnagar University. Quadri attended different training programmes and seminars in home and aboard.


