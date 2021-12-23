BKB gets Ismail Hossain as new MD



Md. Ismail Hossain

He joined Janata Bank Ltd as Senior Officer in 1985. Ismail Completed his Post Graduation Degree from Chittagong University in Public Administration.

He worked as Deputy Managing Director in Janata Bank Ltd before his joining RAKUB. At different stages of his service life in Janata Bank Ltd, he performed as Chief Executive (General Manager) at UAE operation, Area Chief and branch heads.

He took part in different banking related training, Seminar and symposium held at home and abroad.









