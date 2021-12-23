EU backs 2.5b euro restructuring of TAP Air Portugal

LISBON, Dec 22: The European Commission on Tuesday approved a 2.55 billion euro restructuring plan for TAP Air Portugal, funded by the state, the airline's main shareholder.

Brussels also cleared a payment of 107.1 million euros in compensation to the airline for losses suffered during the Covid crisis in the last half of 2020.

The restructuring package would "ensure the airline's path towards long-term viability", said EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

In return for the aid, TAP had to agree to free up slots at Lisbon airport for other airlines, including low-cost competitor Ryanair. --AFP

















