Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU backs 2.5b euro restructuring of TAP Air Portugal

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LISBON, Dec 22: The European Commission on Tuesday approved a 2.55 billion euro restructuring plan for TAP Air Portugal, funded by the state, the airline's main shareholder.
Brussels also cleared a payment of 107.1 million euros in compensation to the airline for losses suffered during the Covid crisis in the last half of 2020.
The restructuring package would "ensure the airline's path towards long-term viability", said EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
In return for the aid, TAP had to agree to free up slots at Lisbon airport for other airlines, including low-cost competitor Ryanair.    --AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL gets new Chairman, MD
Padma Bank opens ICT division
Arif Quadri, new MD of UCB
BKB gets Ismail Hossain as new MD
BD makes great strides in financial inclusion in 50 yrs
EU backs 2.5b euro restructuring of TAP Air Portugal
UPS Airlines orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets
Postponed WEF to remain in Davos: Chief


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft