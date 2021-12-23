

Minister Group’s Dealer Summit - 2021 ends

Recently, with the participation of dealers of Sylhet division, the conclusion of Dealer Summit - 2021 was announced at the Grand Sultan Hotel in Srimangal, in Moulvibazar district, says a press release.

MA Razzak Khan Raj, Honorary Chairman of the Minister Group and Vice President of FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry), had a very cordial discussion with the dealers at the closing ceremony.

Officials of the organization exchanged views on what needs to be done to compensate traders in the aftermath of the Corona epidemic and to formulate a dynamic business plan for the coming year. It is also planned to expand the business further in the coming year and various strategies are outlined for the implementation of this plan.

At the event, Minister Group Managing Director Dilruba Tanu discussed future business plans with dealers. Also present on the occasion were Director of Minister Group Billal Hossain, Head of Brand and Communication KMG Kibria, Secretary to the Chairman AKM Sayem Hossain, General Manager Riaz Mahmud, General Manager Zahid Hossain, and senior officials and sales staff of the area.

Earlier, regional conferences were held in Bogra with dealers from Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, in Barisal with dealers in Barisal region, in Jessore with dealers in Khulna region, in Faridpur with dealers in Faridpur region, in Comilla with dealers in Comilla region and in Chittagong. The conference is aimed at formulating business management plans for the coming days.









