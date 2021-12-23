Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Most Asian markets build on rally but Omicron casts shadow

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

HONG KONG, Dec 22: Most Asian markets rose Wednesday, extending a global rally after their latest sell-off as investors assess the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
The year-and-a-half-long rally across markets has petered out in recent weeks on fears about the new Covid variant and government measures to contain it, which come just as central banks begin to remove the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic. Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington after Joe Biden said he was optimistic he could win the key vote of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who threw the president's economic agenda into doubt after he said Sunday he would reject the present proposal.
After being skittled on Monday, Asian markets bounced Tuesday thanks to a healthy dose of bargain-buying, and the positive energy filtered through to Wall Street and Europe.
The buying was also helped by expectations that the US Food and Drug Administration will authorise pills from Pfizer and Merck & Co. to treat Covid-19 as soon as this week, providing fresh tools to battle the disease.
However, analysts warned that with trade thinning heading into the festive break, volatility would stay high until the new year, and Asia saw equities fluctuate through the morning.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta rose but Shanghai, Singapore and Manila slipped.
London opened slightly lower and Paris and Frankfurt edged up.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL gets new Chairman, MD
Padma Bank opens ICT division
Arif Quadri, new MD of UCB
BKB gets Ismail Hossain as new MD
BD makes great strides in financial inclusion in 50 yrs
EU backs 2.5b euro restructuring of TAP Air Portugal
UPS Airlines orders 19 Boeing 767 cargo jets
Postponed WEF to remain in Davos: Chief


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft