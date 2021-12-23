Most Asian markets build on rally but Omicron casts shadow

HONG KONG, Dec 22: Most Asian markets rose Wednesday, extending a global rally after their latest sell-off as investors assess the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The year-and-a-half-long rally across markets has petered out in recent weeks on fears about the new Covid variant and government measures to contain it, which come just as central banks begin to remove the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic. Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington after Joe Biden said he was optimistic he could win the key vote of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who threw the president's economic agenda into doubt after he said Sunday he would reject the present proposal.

After being skittled on Monday, Asian markets bounced Tuesday thanks to a healthy dose of bargain-buying, and the positive energy filtered through to Wall Street and Europe.

The buying was also helped by expectations that the US Food and Drug Administration will authorise pills from Pfizer and Merck & Co. to treat Covid-19 as soon as this week, providing fresh tools to battle the disease.

However, analysts warned that with trade thinning heading into the festive break, volatility would stay high until the new year, and Asia saw equities fluctuate through the morning.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta rose but Shanghai, Singapore and Manila slipped.

London opened slightly lower and Paris and Frankfurt edged up. -AFP





















