Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:19 AM
Dhaka stock brokers elect new president

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Richard Rozario

Richard Rozario

DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA), a platform of trading right entitlement certificate (TREC) holders of the Dhaka Stock Exchange has elected Richard D' Rozario, Managing Director of Global Securities Ltd, as its President.
Md. Sajedul Islam, Managing Director of Shyamol Equity Management Ltd and Md. Saifuddin, Managing Director of IDLC Securities Ltd have also been elected as the Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively, of the association.
They were elected unopposed for the next two years for 2022 and 2023 at the DBA's seventh Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at a city hotel on Monday.
The audited annual financial report of the financial year ended on June 30, 2021 was approved at the AGM and various issues were discussed.
Other executive members of the association are Mohammed Ahsan Ullah, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank Securities Ltd, Sumon Das, CEO of Bank Asia Securities Ltd, Mohammad Shaahed Imran, CEO of NLI Securities Ltd, Zeyad Rahman, CEO of Delta Capital Ltd, Dr. Osman Goni Chowdhury, managing director of Expo Traders Ltd, Dastagir Md. Adil, managing director of Adil Securities Ltd, Umar Haider Khan, managing director of Eminent Securities Ltd, Md. Mofizuddin, chairman & managing director of Remons Investment and Securities Ltd, Sharif Anwar Hossain, managing director of Md. Sahidullah Securities Ltd, Mamun Akbar, managing director of Ali Securities Co. Ltd, MS. Dil Afroza Kamal, managing director of K-Securities and Consultants Ltd and Masudul Haque, managing director of Aries Securities Ltd.
DBA has been working since 2014, following the demutualisation of the country's stock exchanges on November 21, 2013. The DBA was formally incorporated on August 16, 2015 by getting registration from the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms.


