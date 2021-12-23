

Pulse Tech launches pharmacy management software

MediPOS is a comprehensive Point of Sale Management Software specially design for the Pharmacies, says a press release.

This POS software is available for Android Tab and Computers. Using this pharmacies can easily do their day to day activities. To operate the software program Samsung will provide Samsung tab. An agreement has been signed between Pulse Tech Ltd. and Samsung.

Pulse Tech Ltd. is one of the most promising and rapidly growing Information technology company in Bangladesh. Their main goal is to automate and develop innovative solutions in order to progress global and local healthcare technologies. They are the first company in Bangladesh to build a Digital Healthcare Ecosystem for the betterment of the industries.

Arefeen Raafi Ahmed is the Co-Founder, and MD, and Kazi AshikurRasul is the Co-Founder and CEO of this initiative.

In the launching ceremony Nahim Razzaq, MP (Member of Parliament of Bangladesh) has ornamented the chair of chief guest while Major General (RTD) Dr.Mostafizur Rahman, CEO (BAPI-Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries &ApiiPsl), Ex DG -Directorate General of Drug Administration- DGDA, Mr. Shahjalal Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Techno Drugs Ltd. and Ms. Khaleda Akhter Khan, Chairman, Techno Drugs Ltd.Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer of Fair Group and Iftekhar Hossain, Head of B2B of Fair Electronics Limited was present as special guests.





