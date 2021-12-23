Matchmaker Matrimony opens Dhaka office

BangladeshiMatrimony.com, the No. 1 matrimony service for Bangladeshis, Wednesday announced the launch of an office in Dhaka to serve its growing base of lakhs of singles looking for a life partner.

Having helped thousands of Bangladeshis successfully find their perfect match, the globally renowned matrimony platform is now expanding its operations to offer a wider reach and better customer service.

BangladeshiMatrimony is part of Matrimony.com, a leading online matrimony player in the world, with millions of active users worldwide looking for a life partner, says a press release.

BangladeshiMatrimony connects singles in major cities like Dhaka, Chittagong, Comilla, Noakhali, Feni, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barisal, Sylhet and Mymensingh, as well as non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) living overseas.

Shahrukhur Rahman Khan, Country Manager, BangladeshiMatrimony said, "More than 1000 brides and grooms are registering every day through our app and website, and we have helped thousands of Bangladeshis successfully find a life partner. With our customer sales and service support from our office in Dhaka, we are aiming to serve the customers better in Bangladesh."

Apps can be found in the following site:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.banglamatrimony or register at https://www.bangladeshimatrimony.com/ for any queries one can call at 09610002022.







