Business Events

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (middle front row) attend as the chief guest at the Arthakantha Business Awards 2020 giving ceremony on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the Arthakantha publication held at Westin Dhaka on Monday last.Dhaka Power Development Company (DPDC) Chairman and Power Division Secretary Mohammad Habibur Rahman, flanked by other senior officials of Power Division including DPDC Managing Director Eng. Bikash Dewan, inaugurating132/33/11 KV GIS Grid Sub-Station at Char Syedpur, under Narayanganj district, on Wednesday.Shahida Rahman Setu, a successful woman entrepreneur from Bangladesh border town Benapole (right) receiving the Global Fame Awards 2021 from Bollywood star Bipasha Basu at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, India, recently. She won the award in the category of Emerging Successful Women Entrepreneurs.