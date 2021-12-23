OPPO gives year-end discount on smartphones F19 Pro, A16(4GB)

Leading global smart device brand OPPO has come up with exciting giveaways for its users and fans as they have recently announced new prices for its two smartphones on the occasion of O' Fans Festival to bring the price within the budget of the smartphone aficionados at the end of the year.

The stylish smartphone F19 Pro is priced at BDT 24,990 (BDT 2,000 less than the original price) and the mid-range phone A16 (4GB) is available at BDT 14,990 (1,000 less than the original price), says a press release.

During the fest, lucky winners will get OPPO Band Style, OPPO Enco W11, Enco M31 and free data bundle offer also O' Fans Membership Card, up to 20% exclusive discount!

OPPO F19Pro comes with Dual-View Video and AI color portrait video, dynamic bokeh, 6.8mm slim body weighing only 172 grams, 30W VOOC Flash Charge and minimalist design features. Like all other OPPO phones, it has a powerful camera segment comprising of Quad-Camera set-up. The most interesting aspect of its Dual-View Video is that it allows you to capture videos from both sides simultaneously. Its front facing and rear cameras work together. And its color portrait video basically keeps the natural colors of the subjects intact while showing the background in monogram. Ready-to-be-uploaded selfies can be taken with the 32MP punch hole selfie-shooter. Coming with a 6.43-inch ultra slim body, this phone features a Super AMOLED punch hole display and its screen-to-body ratio is 90.8 percent. The most lucrative features of OPPO A16(4GB) are AI Triple Camera, Ag frosted matte texture design, IPX4 Water and Dust resistance, 5000 mAh long-lasting battery and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.





