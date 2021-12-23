Biman to resume Dhaka-Manchester flight Dec 25

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its Dhaka-Manchester flight via Sylhet next Saturday after twenty months of temporary suspension.

On December 25, Biman's flight BG-207 will fly from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 12:30 PM and reach Sylhet at 01:10 PM, after that the flight is scheduled to fly from Sylhet to Manchester at 02:15 PM and it will reach Manchester at 08:00 PM (Local Time), a Biman press release said on Tuesday.

The national flag carrier will operate two weekly flights on the route every Thursday and Sunday from December 30 with its Boeing Dreamliner aircraft.

Biman suspended flight operations on the Dhaka-Manchester route in March 2020 in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

All flights will be operated following health safety protocol of the two countries' civil aviation authorities, the release added. -BSS







