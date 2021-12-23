Video
Home Business

Navana Pharma holds IPO show to raise Tk 750m

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Correspondent

Navana Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the leading medicine makers in the country, held a road show for raising Tk 750 million from stock market through IPO (initial public offerings) under the book-building method.
The road show was held at a city hotel late on Tuesday, where eligible institutional investors got detailed information about various aspects of the company.
A road show is a requirement under the book building regulations before the price discovery of a company's shares.
The book building is a process through which an issuer attempts to determine the price to offer for its security based on demand from institutional investors.
Navana Pharmaceuticals Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Managing Director Prof Dr Md Jonaid Shafiq, issue managers and a good number of eligible investors were present at the road show, among others.
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury said Navana Pharmaceuticals has been manufacturing quality products since its incorporation 30 years back and now the company is standing in a strong position.
"Since 1992, Navana Pharmaceuticals has continuously expanded its business through new ideas, innovations and quality products," he said. The Chairman also informed that the company's net profit after tax stood at Tk 200 million for the year ended on June 30, 2021.
EBL Investments Ltd, UCB Investment Ltd and Asian Tiger Capital Partners Investment Ltd are working as issue managers, while AFC Capital Ltd is working as the registrar for Navana Pharma's IPO process.
Navana Pharmaceuticals operates its business under two divisions: veterinary and human health divisions.
The veterinary division of the company manufactures and markets more than 123 high-quality medicines and feed supplements for different segments including poultry, dairy, and aqua products.
On the other hand, the human health division produces more than 277 drugs- tablets, capsules, oral liquids, ampoules, dry powder vials, powder for suspension, eye drops, creams & ointments, etc.
The company sells these products in the domestic and international markets. It exports to 15 countries and has around 3,000 employees. The factory of the drugmaker is situated at Rupshi, Rupganj, Narayanganj.


« PreviousNext »

