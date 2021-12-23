BD cotton imports may fall despite higher consumption

Cotton imports to Bangladesh may drop in the current marketing year (MY22) of June 2021 to May 2022 despite a rise in its consumption by the garment industry, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

It said in a recent report that spinners may be inclined to use more cotton from their stock instead of import as cotton price is shooting up. USDA said cotton imports in the country may fall to 8.2 million bales in the MY22 from 8.75 million in the MY21.

"Due to the high international price of cotton, local spinning mills will consume more out of stocks," said the report.

Referring to the rise in domestic cotton consumption, which rose by 23 per cent in MY21, the USDA report also projected that in MY22, cotton consumption may increase to 8.81 million bales.











