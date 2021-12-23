Video
Rizwan Rahman reelected as DCCI President

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Rizwan Rahman

Rizwan Rahman

Rizwan Rahman, Managing Director of ETBL Securities and Exchange Ltd. has been re-elected as President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the year 2022.
Arman Haque and Monowar Hossain have also been re-elected as thew Senior Vice President and the Vice President respectyively for the term.
The new Board of Directors took over charge at the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of DCCI held in its Auditorium on Wednesday.
The newly elected Directors are Malik Talha Ismail Bari, Md. Abdul Mannan, Md. Habib Ullah Tuhin, Md. Junaed Ibna Ali, Sameer Sattar and S. M. Golam Faruk Alamgir.
The re-elected President of DCCI Rizwan Rahman, in his wide-ranging business career, heads several segments of ETBL Holdings Ltd., a renowned local conglomerate diversifying from financial services, dredging infrastructure, commodities trade, cold storage, furniture and print media etc. He is a Director of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd. and the Daily `The Financial Express'.
He remains engaged with DCCI in different capacities since 2006 to contribute to the private sector development, upon completion of his higher education from the UK. In the diverse career of Rizwan, he also served as the Director of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI), Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI) and as the Former Vice President of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) for the improvement of multilateral trade and investment relation. He also served as the President of this Chamber in 2021.
Newly elected Senior Vice President Arman Haque is the Chairman of InnStar Ltd. and Arman Haque Denims Ltd.
He is also the Managing Director of Gas 1 Limited and House of Sunshine Ltd. He completed his post graduate degree in Leadership and Human Resource Management from Northeastern University, USA.
InnStar is a niche market high-end real estate development company, manufacturing boutique residential and commercial properties in Bangladesh. Along with business, his true passion lies in empowering the youth of Bangladesh by providing them quality education and livelihood. Through his long standing participation with the Jaago Foundation, he has been able to have hands on approach with the urban and rural youths of Bangladesh. He believes working closely with the business community and for the business community he encourages collateral growth for others.
Re-elected Vice President Monowar Hossain is the proprietor of Monowar Trading, from Old Dhaka, specialised in export and import with different countries.
He is also involved in business of importing reconditioned vehicles from Japan. He previously served DCCI as the Vice President for the term 2021. He completed his graduation in Business from Dhaka. Mr. Hossain is also the Member of Uttara Club Ltd.


