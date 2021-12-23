Video
Stocks fall after day of respite on aimless trading

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Wednesday after day of respite as investors lacked clear market direction.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell down 2.81 points or 0.04 per cent to 6,754, after gaining over 20 points in the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 2.05 points to 2,536 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 2.63 points to 1,433 at the close of the trading.
Turnover amounted to Tk 7.67 billion, up 18 per cent from the previous day's eight-month lowest turnover of Tk 6.52 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 377 issues transacted, 186 declined, 142 advanced and 49 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 12 points to settle at 19,667 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped  8.39 points to 11,818 at close.
Of the issues traded, 127 declined, 121 advanced and 45 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 12.40 million shares and mutual fund units while turnover rose sharply to Tk 1.10 billion.


