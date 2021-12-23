

6 BD migrants, 1 organisation in Italy win remittance award

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the embassy on Monday, a press release issued in Dhaka on Wednesday said.

It was given to them who became highest remittance sender from Italy to Bangladesh between July 2020 and June 2021.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Md Shameem Ahsan distributed the awards among the winners on the occasion, the release added.

The awardees of 2021 in "Individual Category (Male)" are Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, Kartic Chandra Ghosh, Shahajalal Milon and Raihan Mohammad Uddin Rassel.

"Individual Category (Female)" awards were given to Habiba Kabir and Mehenas Tabbasum. Besides, Bangla SRL won the award in the 'Organization Category'.









