Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Only weeks left to revive Iran nuclear deal: US negotiator

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

WASHINGTON, Dec 22: There are only "some weeks" left to revive the nuclear deal with Iran if it continues its nuclear activities at the current pace, US negotiator Rob Malley said Tuesday.
Malley, in an interview with CNN, warned of a "period of escalating crisis" if diplomacy failed to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Negotiations restarted in November, after a five-month hiatus, to try to restore the deal with Iran, which the United States withdrew from under former president Donald Trump in 2018.
The indirect talks have been suspended but Malley said he hoped they would resume "relatively soon."
Iran claims it only wants to develop a civilian nuclear capability but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that, and could be used to develop a nuclear weapon.
Washington has warned recently that it may soon be too late to revive the JCPOA.
"It really depends on the pace of their nuclear process," said Malley, the US special envoy for Iran. "If they halt the nuclear advances, we have more time.
"If they continue at their current pace, we have some weeks left but not much more than that, at which point the conclusion will be there's no deal to be revived," he said.
"At some point in a not-so-distant future we will have to conclude the JCPOA is no more and we would have to negotiate a wholly different deal and we would go through a period of escalating crisis," he added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that he was not going to set a deadline for the talks.
"I'm not going to put a time limit on it," Blinken told reporters, but the remaining runway for a deal is "getting very, very, very short."
"We continue to have a strong interest in seeing if we can put the nuclear program back into the box that it was in," he said. "But if we can't do that, because Iran will not engage in good faith, then we are actively looking at alternatives and options."
The 2015 agreement ensured sanctions relief for Iran in return for tight curbs on its nuclear program, which was put under extensive UN monitoring.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Security talks with US, NATO in January: Lavrov
Only weeks left to revive Iran nuclear deal: US negotiator
We could be entering worst part of Covid, says Bill Gates
Global call for booster shots as Omicron prompts fresh curbs
Rescue officials take part in a search for missing people after a landslide
EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law row
$100b stolen from Covid relief funds: US secret service
China hits out at criticism over Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft