We could be entering worst part of Covid, says Bill Gates

WASHINGTON, Dec 22: Bill Gates, in a series of tweets aimed at alerting the public to the worrisome surge in Omicron worldwide, warned on Tuesday of an abundant need for caution as we approach the peak of the festive season, sharing that he too has canceled most of his holiday plans.

Noting that his close friends have increasingly been getting infected with the virus, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder urged his followers take cognizance of the fact that we "could be entering the worst part of the pandemic".

Gates' tweets emphasised the danger of the Omicron variant, particularly in relation to it's reinfection rate, as well as the frighteningly little knowledge we collectively possess about the strain. "Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world," tweeted Gates.

"The big unknown is how sick omicron makes you...Even if it's only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it's so infectious," he added in a subsequent tweet. -AP







