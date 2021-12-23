

Rescue officials take part in a search for missing people after a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin state on December 22, 2021. The landslide leaves one person killed and 100 missing. Reports were scant from the area in Hpakant, which is the center of the world's biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. It's a region where sporadic fighting has broken out between the Myanmar army and ethnic guerrilla forces. photo : AFP