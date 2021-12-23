Video
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:17 AM
Foreign News

EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law row

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

BRUSSELS, Dec 22: The EU said Wednesday it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining judicial independence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Warsaw.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU's decision reflected a trend towards "bureaucratic centralism" in Brussels that "has to be stopped".
The step escalates a long-running feud between Warsaw and Brussels over Poland's perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms.
Brussels is already withholding approval of coronavirus recovery funds for Poland over the row.
EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the infringement proceedings targeted Poland for breaching the primacy of EU law and for deciding that certain articles of EU treaties were incompatible with Polish laws.
Poland's Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta hit back by calling the EU announcement "an attack on the Polish constitution and our sovereignty".    -AFP


