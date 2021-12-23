Video
England's Archer to miss West Indies series after latest setback

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

LONDON, DEC 22: Already sidelined England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to miss the tour of the West Indies after undergoing a second elbow operation, it was announced Tuesday.
The Barbados-born quick has been out of international action since March and his absence from England duty will now extend to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow required another operation.
Archer, 26, had the surgery on Saturday and he has now been ruled out by the England and Wales Cricket Board of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March -- a series officials had hoped would mark his comeback to international cricket.
But it now appears the 2019 World Cup winner will not be back in action until the 2022 English season at the earliest.
"Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London," said an ECB statement issued Tuesday.
"The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow.
"A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining winter series."
This announcement will lead to fresh debate over whether Archer, the son of an English father, can bowl again at express pace should he return to professional cricket.
He burst onto the international stage by leading England's attack during their 2019 World Cup triumph on home soil and the Sussex quick also starred in the subsequent drawn Ashes series against Australia. Archer had been earmarked to star in the ongoing Ashes campaign in Australia but was ruled out months before the series.    -AFP


