Nayeem's six-for brings impossible win for East Zone

Islami Bank East Zone clinch 10-run nail biting victory over Walton Central Zone after spinner Nayeem Hasan's six at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur while the match between BCB North Zone and BCB South Zone ended in a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Central Zone vs East Zone

Resuming from overnight's 87 runs for one chasing gettable 199, Central Zone were bowled out for 189.

Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar picked-up respective fifties resuming from 42 and 33 runs respectively. Mithun departed on 60 and Soumya got out piling up 73 runs. They stood 125-run 2nd wickets' partnership and Central lost their 2nd wicket when they were 55 runs away from the victory. But they lost their last eight wickets to manage 44 runs only.

None of the Central middle-order and top-order could read Nayeem's whirlwind. Nayeem, the Player of the match, hauled six wickets spending 48 runs only, who grasped two wickets in the previous innings and scored 108 runs with a fifty.

Tanvir Islam took three of the rest four wickets while Anamul Haque Jr. took the first wicket of the innings.

Earlier, East Zone posted 245 runs in their 1st innings and wrapped up Centrals on 227. Followed by Central Zone tied Easterns for 180 to get 190 runs' target.

South Zone vs North Zone

Run galore clash between South Zone and North Zone ended in a draw. The solitary achievement of the match was the double century from the bat of Towhid Hridoy.

Resuming from 350 for three, South Zone piled up 499 runs before being bowled out. Hridoy resumed from 159 and wrote 217 runs next to his name before his name, which is the maiden first class ton for the World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team member and the first double century by any batter in the ongoing NCL as well.

Beside Hridoy, Amite Hasan scored 131 for South Zone while Nahidul Islam collected 41 runs.

SunZamul Islam and Shorifullah shared four wickets each.

North Zone in reply, were on 62 for one when the match officials declared a draw on Wednesday twilight. Tanzid Tamim scored 34 runs.

Earlier, North Zone posted 385 runs in their first innings ridding on the bat of Naeem Islam (137), Maidul Islam Ankon (76) and Shorifullah (56). Nasum Ahmed hauled six wickets 126 runs while Nahidul Islam and Mahedi Hasan shared the rest four wickets between them equally.











