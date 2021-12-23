Video
BGB, Ansar reach V-Day handball final

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party reached men's group final of Victory Day Handball competition (men's and women's) eliminating their respective rivals in the semifinals held on Wednesday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
In the day's first semifinal, BGB beat Dhaka Divisional Sports Association by 44-19 goals in the first semifinal after leading the first half by 26-13 goals, while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 31-25 goals after trailing the first half by 09-10 goals.
Meanwhile, both the women's group semifinals will be held today (Thursday) at the same venue with Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party taking on Tetulia Sub-District Sports Association, Panchagarh in the first semifinal at 12 pm while Bangladesh Police Handball Club meet Jamalpur Sports Academy at 2.30 pm in the second semis.
A total of twelve teams, six of men's and equal number of women's - are participating in the meet, organized by Bangladesh Handball Federation.     -BSS


