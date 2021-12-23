Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

Wagner, Conway named in New Zealand XI for warm-up match

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Sports Reporter

Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) announced 12-member New Zealand XI on Wednesday keeping strong names including Neil Wagner and Devon Conway. The two-day match between New Zealand XI and Bangladesh XI will be held on December 28 and 29 at Bay Oval's number two ground.
CNZ confirmed that both the players have been selected in the side to get some much needed cricket under their belt ahead of the Walton Test Series against Bangladesh, starting on January 1 at Bay Oval. Wagner is primed for a return to cricket having not featured in the team's recent Test tour to India.
Wagner preyed 229 wickets playing 54 Tests, who grasped 33 wickets against Bangladesh from five matches. Conway in the contrary had played three Tests at an average of 63.16, who hit a double ton on debut against England last year.
Conway's inclusion sees him return to cricket after breaking his hand in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November. His selection in the New Zealand XI is subject to the hand injury being fully recovered in time to take the field.
New Zealand XI Selector, Gavin Larsen, said the fixture will not only give Wagner and Conway some competitive cricket, but also a chance for up-and-coming domestic talent to test themselves against international cricketers.
Brendon Donkers will coach the New Zealand XI for the two-day warm-up fixture.
The match will be live scored on the NZC website.
New Zealand XI
Ma'ara Ave, Jakob Bhula, Jack Boyle, Devon Conway, Jacob Cumming, Joey Field, Jarrod McKay, Tim Pringle, Brett Randell, Mitch Renwick, Tim Robinson, Neil Wagner.


