

Decision on Akram tomorrow

"He informed about his problems," Papon told journalists. "His involvement increased specially for bio-bubble. Covid situation made things complex and he wants to give time to his family. We'll form committee on December 24 and we'll make decision on that day."

"There have some communication gap, I guess. Firstly, the committee is not yet been given. So, what will he leave? The committee in which was working is abolished and now he is performing as interim duties," he added.

Gossip spread if there's any internal issue in BCB behind Akram's sudden decision. BCB President in this regard said, "When I saw the news on mass-media, I supposed that he is not willing to stay in interim committee. Later on, I discussed with him and he told me that he had been there for eight years and a lot of work there".

Will the former captain and current Board Director Akram leave the cricket operations or will depart from the BCB. "He told me that he will have no objection if he will be given another duty since there have heavy workload. And then he told that you are the final decision maker," Papon clarified.

If Akram departs, who will succeed him? "I don't think at all about this. We've to place someone who will be able to do and willing to do the work," he replied.

"If anyone is interested personally then he can communicate me," assured Papon.

Akram has been with the BCB's cricket operations management since 2014.













